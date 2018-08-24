Sundance – Aug. 17
The Sundance boys’ team tied for third when they played host to a tournament last Friday. Individually, Gage Leveque placed sixth and Aaron Kanode tied for ninth.
Boys Teams
Wright – 381
Big Horn – 396
Sundance – 420
Tongue River – 420
Lusk – 447
Individual Boys
Gage Leveque – 89
Aaron Kanode – 97
Christian Velder – 115
Micah Kammerer – 119
Tray Middleton – 126
JV Boys
Dawson Flahaven – 113
Tyson Bjornestad – 121
Klel Johnson – 136
Dalton Wilson – 157
Jack Horning – 176
Moorcroft – Aug. 19
The SHS boys took fourth at Moorcroft last Saturday. Aaron Kanode tied for fifth and Gage Leveque came in tenth.
Boys Teams
Wright – 182
Big Horn – 200
Tongue River – 205
Sundance – 206
Lusk – 235
Individual Boys
Aaron Kaode – 46
Gage Veveque – 50
Micah Kammerer – 54
Christian Velder – 56
Tyson Bjornesdad – 68
Dawson Flahaven – 74