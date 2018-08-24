Sundance – Aug. 17

The Sundance boys’ team tied for third when they played host to a tournament last Friday. Individually, Gage Leveque placed sixth and Aaron Kanode tied for ninth.

Boys Teams

Wright – 381

Big Horn – 396

Sundance – 420

Tongue River – 420

Lusk – 447

Individual Boys

Gage Leveque – 89

Aaron Kanode – 97

Christian Velder – 115

Micah Kammerer – 119

Tray Middleton – 126

JV Boys

Dawson Flahaven – 113

Tyson Bjornestad – 121

Klel Johnson – 136

Dalton Wilson – 157

Jack Horning – 176

Moorcroft – Aug. 19

The SHS boys took fourth at Moorcroft last Saturday. Aaron Kanode tied for fifth and Gage Leveque came in tenth.

Boys Teams

Wright – 182

Big Horn – 200

Tongue River – 205

Sundance – 206

Lusk – 235

Individual Boys

Aaron Kaode – 46

Gage Veveque – 50

Micah Kammerer – 54

Christian Velder – 56

Tyson Bjornesdad – 68

Dawson Flahaven – 74