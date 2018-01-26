04-web-bb
SHS Basketball

SHS Girls Basketball

Sundance at Big Horn – Jan. 19

(Jeff Moberg photos) Sherry Negaard takes a shoulder from Moorcroft’s Emma Elliott during a hard-fought girls’ varsitly game on Saturday.
                                                                                          1st       2nd      3rd      Final

SHS                                                                                   10       20       32        42

BH                                                                                      9        20       32        37

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.     Blk.    Reb.      Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       2          1          –         5          1

Aftyn Marchant                                                 1          –          –         2          1

Molly O’Connor                                                4          4          –         2           –

Teila McInerney                                                9          –          1         3          3

Laney Dungey                                                   –          1          –         1          1

Sherry Negaard                                                4          –          –          –           –

Rigan McInerney                                            22         1          2         9          4

 

Sundance at Home vs. Moorcroft – Jan. 20

                                                                                          1st       2nd      3rd      Final

Teila McInerney sets up Aftyn Marchant under the basket.
SHS                                                                                   13       19       33        48

MHS                                                                                  2        18       28        40

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.     Blk.    Reb.      Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       4          3          –         3          1

Aftyn Marchant                                               10         1          –         2          2

Molly O’Connor                                                4          5          –         2          1

Teila McInerney15                                           2          1        11        8

Laney Dungey                                                   2          –          –          –           –

Sherry Negaard                                                5          –          –         2           –

Rigan McInerney                                              8          4          –         2           –

 

SHS Boys Basketball

Sundance at Big Horn – Jan. 19

Tanner Hofland (14) and Braylan Materi (1) bring the ball up the court after a steal.
SHS – 44, BH – 64

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.     Blk.    Reb.      Stl.

Braylan Materi                                                  9          4          1         1           –

Brody Skeens                                                     –          –          –         2           –

Kye Taylor                                                           6          2          –          –           2

Tanner Hofland                                                13         1          –         7           –

Craig Chandler                                                 5          –          –         6           –

Lane Gill                                                              2          1          1         4           –

Jerrett Schloredt                                               –          –          –         1          3

Landon Martin                                                   7          3          2         5          1

Wyatt Gillespie                                                 2          1          –         3           –

 

Sundance at Home vs. Moorcorft – Jan. 20

SHS – 61, MHS – 27

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.      Blk    Reb.      Stl.

Landon Martin drives to the basket against Moorcroft Saturday.
Braylan Materi                                                 10         4          –         5          3

Brody Skeens                                                     2          –          –          –           1

Kye Taylor                                                         12         3          –         3          2

Tanner Hofland                                                13         1          –         3          2

Craig Chandler                                                 5          1          –         5          2

Lane Gill                                                              2          3          –         2          2

Jerrett Schloredt                                              6          3          –         2          2

Landon Martin                                                   5          4          –         6          1

Isaiah Kammerer                                              1          –          –         1           –

Wyatt Gillespie                                                 5          –          –        10          –