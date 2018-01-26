SHS Basketball

SHS Girls Basketball
Sundance at Big Horn – Jan. 19
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 10 20 32 42
BH 9 20 32 37
Name Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Madison Gill 2 1 – 5 1
Aftyn Marchant 1 – – 2 1
Molly O’Connor 4 4 – 2 –
Teila McInerney 9 – 1 3 3
Laney Dungey – 1 – 1 1
Sherry Negaard 4 – – – –
Rigan McInerney 22 1 2 9 4
Sundance at Home vs. Moorcroft – Jan. 20
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 13 19 33 48
MHS 2 18 28 40
Name Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Madison Gill 4 3 – 3 1
Aftyn Marchant 10 1 – 2 2
Molly O’Connor 4 5 – 2 1
Teila McInerney15 2 1 11 8
Laney Dungey 2 – – – –
Sherry Negaard 5 – – 2 –
Rigan McInerney 8 4 – 2 –
SHS Boys Basketball
Sundance at Big Horn – Jan. 19
SHS – 44, BH – 64
Name Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Braylan Materi 9 4 1 1 –
Brody Skeens – – – 2 –
Kye Taylor 6 2 – – 2
Tanner Hofland 13 1 – 7 –
Craig Chandler 5 – – 6 –
Lane Gill 2 1 1 4 –
Jerrett Schloredt – – – 1 3
Landon Martin 7 3 2 5 1
Wyatt Gillespie 2 1 – 3 –
Sundance at Home vs. Moorcorft – Jan. 20
SHS – 61, MHS – 27
Name Pts. Ast. Blk Reb. Stl.
Braylan Materi 10 4 – 5 3
Brody Skeens 2 – – – 1
Kye Taylor 12 3 – 3 2
Tanner Hofland 13 1 – 3 2
Craig Chandler 5 1 – 5 2
Lane Gill 2 3 – 2 2
Jerrett Schloredt 6 3 – 2 2
Landon Martin 5 4 – 6 1
Isaiah Kammerer 1 – – 1 –
Wyatt Gillespie 5 – – 10 –