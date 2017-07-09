(Photo courtesy Sara Fleenor) Showcase Showdown is the premier competition within Wyoming 4-H. Members from all 23 counties converge in Laramie each summer to compete in 4-H events from cake decorating to horse judging. In the robotics competition, members competed for the top prize with the theme “space exploration.” Nathan Davis of Crook County placed second in the senior division in robot construction. His bot was designed to sweep off solar panels. Nathan is a seven-year member in the Range Riders 4-H club.