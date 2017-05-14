Sherry Berniece Pritzkau

Sherry Berniece (Pehringer) Pritzkau, 68 years old of Alva, Wyoming, went peacefully to Heaven on May 2, 2017, in Denver, Colorado, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 29, 1948, to Adam Pehringer and Gertrude Berniece (Phillips) Pehringer.

Sherry spent her younger years in Alva until her father’s untimely death after which her family moved to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, where she lived until she graduated high school. She later attended college in Spearfish, South Dakota, where she studied accounting. Sherry was a lifelong member of the RLDS Church (The Community of Christ). She loved her animals, spending time with her grandkids, was a wonderful cook and enjoyed many different crafts.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 42 loving years, Melvin A. Pritzkau, of Alva; her son, Kevin (Riki) Haukaas, grandsons, Keegan and Kai and granddaughter, Meghan, all of Evanston, Wyoming; daughter Kimberly (Chad) Mitchell, grandsons Austin, Ashton, Grady and Chael all of Billings, Montana; her brother Theodore Pehringer and sister Cinda Kay Pehringer, both of Box Elder, South Dakota. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Adam Pehringer; her step-father Walter Burshek; mother Berniece Burshek and two brothers, Richard and Steven Pehringer.

As per her wishes, Sherry was cremated and her ashes will remain with her loving husband Melvin until his passing. There will be a family memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers Sherry requested that family and friends take time to appreciate their loved ones and donate to a charity of your choice to help others!

