Sharon Jeanne Rumph, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Wyoming. Sharon was born the second of four children on November 12, 1930, in St. Ansgar, Iowa to Jay and Marjorie (Palmer) Brooks. Sharon grew up in Iowa until moving to Lander, Wyoming, where she graduated from high school.

She met and married her husband Bryce in Lander then with their two daughters the family lived in Montana, California, then moving to Gillette in 1968. In Gillette, they owned and operated Rumph Surveys, Inc. for over 25 years.

Sharon also owned and operated Sharon’s Sweet Shop in the Old City Hall Mall. After they retired, they moved to Sundance, Wyoming, living there for 15 years, then moved back to Gillette in 2015 to be closer to family.

Sharon will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. She loved music, going fishing and going to garage sales.

She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed collecting recipe books and trying out new recipes. She loved getting together with family for dinner and playing poker.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Bryce, of 62 years; daughters Susan (Gary) Whipkey of Gillette, Connie Wallace of Barrington, Illinois; sister, Pat (Jack) of Durham, Kansas and brother, Karmen (Carolyn) of Montana; grandchildren, David (Katy) Wallace, Nick Wallace, Mandie (Ernie) Carr, Danny (Shannon) Fitch, Chris (Stephanie), Kathy Harvey and Trish (Bill) Webb; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn, Brayton, Cahle, Callie, Cecilia, Jude, Izzy, Autumn and Jayden.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Marjorie, and sister, Bonnie Blair.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center or Close to Home Hospice in Gillette. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com