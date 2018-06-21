Seeley joins three-way race for senate seat

By Sarah Pridgeon

A familiar face in Weston County, having served until recently as county commissioner, Lenard Seeley grew up in Sundance and has roots across the area that he would like to serve as he runs for Senate District #1 at the upcoming elections. It’s a seat he’s had his eye on for a while.

“I served as a county commissioner in Weston County one term from 2011 to 2015. At that time, I chose to not run for that again with this spot in mind,” Seeley says.

“It’s a seat I would like to serve in. For a while, I kinda had my eye on it and I thought, well it’s not getting any sooner, so I just decided to do it.”

Seeley says he was asked by several people to run for senator and has spent the time since he stepped down as commissioner making sure he is prepared to take on the role.

“Those years that I wasn’t serving were trying to get my ranch and my business and things in order so that, if I needed to be gone during the legislative session, things would be taken care of,” he says.

“I’m ready to go to work.”

With a background spanning all three of the communities he would be representing as senator, Seeley believes he would be a good fit.

“I’ve never lived anywhere else. My ancestors are here in Crook County, I was born in Sundance, I worked in northern Campbell County for two years and that was where I met my wife, and I’ve ranched in Weston County since my dad passed,” he says.

“I enjoy the people in this area – I’ve never lived anywhere else except when I was away in college. This district is my home. I’ve travelled some, but this is home.”

Seeley believes that, among the qualities which would help him succeed in the senate, he is a hard worker and does his best to think over an issue before he opens his mouth.

“It doesn’t always work,” he jokes. “But that’s my thought.”

Seeley also says he is an analytical thinker and a people person who does his best to get along with everyone he meets.

“I like to visit and I like people and I like to hear their concerns,” he nods.

“I do my best to get along with people – I can get a little hard-nosed, but I try to be kind about it. I tend to not take myself too seriously; the issues are extremely serious and the work that needs done is really serious, but I try not to take myself too seriously.”

Working with other people is, in fact, a key trait for a politician in Wyoming, Seeley believes.

“Whether in politics or in business or our job or whatever we’re doing, we’ve got to be able to get along and agree or disagree without being contentious,” he nods.

The overriding issue that Seeley would like to tackle as senator is one that he believes has tendrils in many of the other problems affecting the state.

“The biggest thing to me at the state and local level, but at the state level in particular, is dealing with the federal bureaucracies. I think we have perhaps, in this political environment, an environment in which we can get a little sovereignty for our state,” he explains.

He would like to see that sovereignty improve dealing with agencies such as the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Education and Wyoming Game & Fish.

“I think there’s some room that we could do a little better,” he says. “It would give us a chance to be a little bit more self-sufficient, a little more self-governing, if we could get a little bit of a gap.”

Seeley has been in the ranching business all his life. A ranch needs to take on three projects a year for financial stability, he says, from calf sales to hay or heifer sales, and choosing to include external projects has given him a diverse experience of this area.

“Most of my adult life, I’ve done at least one project off the farm,” he says. “I flew as a commercial pilot, did Game & Fish, fire and pipeline patrol, for 13 years. I still fly, still have a plane.”

Before that, Seeley also shod horses hauled hay.

“I’ve had a broad experience and gotten to talk to everybody. I got to know a lot of people and most of it was in this area,” he says.