Russell Edward Tracy, 81 of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away February 9, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness with cancer.

Funeral services will be held February 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Sundance.

Russell was born December 7, 1936, in Sundance to Walter and Josephine (Klinkner) Tracy. He was the youngest of three children. Russell graduated from Sundance High School in 1956. He met Sonja Ellsbury of Farrall, Wyoming, in 1956. They were married May 25, 1958. To that marriage three children were born.

Russell’s father, Walter, started Tracy Motor Co. in 1936, the year Russell was born, by converting the livery stable into a car dealership. Walt operated Tracy Motor Company with his sons Melby and Donald until Donald eventually took over the business. In 1957 Russell took flying lessons and later purchased a Super Cub Airplane. During the years Russell worked for his brother Donald, he flew his airplane to area ranches to service haying equipment. In 1962 Russell purchased Tracy Motor Company from his brother Donald, through which he held dealerships with International Harvester Company, Chrysler Corporation, New Holland and Farmhand. In 1977 Sonja joined Russell in operating the business. In 1982 they converted Tracy Motor Company into an auto parts store. They operated Tracy Motor Company until his retirement in 2005, at which time his son Doug assumed ownership of the company.

Russell is survived by his wife Sonja and their three children Doug (Lona) Tracy, Debbie (Luke) Cosgriff and Kelly (Kent) Myers. Russell is also survived by seven grandchildren: Christopher and Jessica Tracy; Nicole and Holly Cosgriff; Derek, Taylor and Sam Myers; and two great granddaughters Myla and Alma Myers; and two nephews Walter Tracy and John Tracy. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melby and wife Claudia, Donald and wife Margaret, one nephew David Tracy, a granddaughter Amanda and his father- and mother-in-law, Conrad (Coon) and Annabelle Ellsbury.

Russell enjoyed outdoor sports such as hunting, camping, fishing and spending time at Keyhole boating and water skiing with family and friends. Russell could be found in elk camp above Dubois all the way up until he was eighty years old. After his retirement Russell built a wood shop where he enjoyed crafting various wood projects which he enjoyed giving away to family and friends. He also loved touring the country in his motor home with his wife, especially to visit his daughters and grandchildren.

Some of his fondest memories were elk hunting trips with his father-in-law Coon, and in later years with his son Doug, son-in-law Luke and granddaughter Jessica. Russell was always known for a good joke or a trick up his sleeve. Russell was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Inya Kara Shrine Club.

