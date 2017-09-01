Rough ride

(Curt Moberg photo)

A motorcycle accident took place on Friday, August 25 at around 11:30 a.m. near the Port of Entry outside Sundance. The wreck involved one subject on a motorcycle, says Officer Dan Bush, who responded to the call alongside Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office and Sundance EMS.

The motorcyclist was hurt, says Bush, but not seriously. A Sundance resident, he was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, Bush says, so the cause has not been confirmed at this time.