Rosetta Pridgeon died peacefully, surrounded by her family and the caring staff of Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, on December 12, 2017, in Gillette, Wyoming. She died from Myelodysplastic Syndrome OT MDS.

Rosetta was born to Jaunita and Wilburn Clark on April 20, 1937, in San Angelo, Texas. In 1952, she moved to Newcastle, Wyoming, to live with her aunt and uncle after her mother became ill.

She graduated high school in Newcastle. Newcastle is where she met and married Kenneth Burleson and together raised their four daughters. They later divorced.

In 1981, she married Jerry Pridgeon. Together they shared a remarkable 36 years and an incredible blended family. They retired to Arizona in the ’90s, where they lived out their lifelong dream of RVing and fishing every day. They returned to Wyoming to be closer to family.

Rosetta spent a majority of her life in the hospitality industry. She started and operated several successful restaurants and was best known for great prime rib, her chicken and noodles and her apple pie, all served with a bit of a southern flair. Rosetta never met a stranger, and the hospitality industry fit her well.

She was known as “the magic grandma” to her grandchildren. Her family will remember her ability to create special family traditions, Sunday dinners around the “Happy Table,” family boating trips (several that became near death experiences), Pridgeon family Christmases, her fierce loyalty and her ability to make you feel like you could do anything…as long as you did it her way.

Rosetta believed in second chances, lifelong friendships and living for the moment. We will miss her infectious laugher, her direct way of telling you how things should be done and her soft place to land when things didn’t work out the way you planned.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her three daughters, Anita (Mark) Gilbertson, Kenda (Mitch) Horan , Angie Davenport; six step-children, Paige (Keith) Mamot, Tom (Trudy) Pridgeon, Mary (Neil) Beets, Jerri (Doug) Maulik, Jim (Michelle) Pridgeon and Annette Pridgeon; eighteen grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; her sister Lola (Leroy) Faulkner; and her brother Will (Treva) Clark. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Neva.

At her request, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Legacy Center Activities Fund c/o Jonni Belden, 1000 South Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY 82716.

