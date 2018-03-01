Ronny C. Stagemeyer, 83, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 8, 1934, in Sundance, Wyoming, to parents Charles and Dorothy (Linton) Stagemeyer. He served in the US Army in the Korean War from 1953 through 1955.

Ronny married Virginia Rauth on June 10, 1961, in Sundance. He worked for the Wyoming Highway Maintenance Department. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and was an excellent fly fisherman.

Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife Virginia of Sheridan; sons, Rodney Stagemeyer of Dayton, Randy of Story; sister, Delores Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A reception gathering will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Prairie Dog Community Center with military honors.

Memorials to honor Ronny can be made to Prairie Dog Community Center, c/o Karen Wall, 1100 Hwy 14, Banner, WY 82832.

