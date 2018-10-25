Ronald Eugene Stocker, 79, formally of Luther, Michigan and Sundance, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2018 in Gila Bend, Arizona. Ron was born in Fremont, Michigan to Roy and Irene (Longcore) Stocker. He attended Bridgeton County School, followed by enlisting in the US Navy.

While in the in the Navy, he worked aboard the USS Shields DD595 from 1956-1960. In his working years, he provided for his family by way of owning and operating logging, excavating and trucking companies. He was a man of many talents and a jack of all trades. He retired from Operators Engineers Local 324.

Ron is survived by five children, Darrell (Kim) Stocker of Vancouver, Washington, Roxane (Frank) Metcalf of Leroy, Michigan, Kelle (Mark) Cooper of Mayville, Michigan, Leanne of Luther, Michigan and Ronnee of Luther; 12 grandchildren; four great children and many nieces and nephews; one brother, Robert “Vern” Stocker; and one sister Linda (Wilber) Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna (Don) Edson and one sister-in-law, Delores Stocker.

Celebration of life will be held October 27, 2018 at Edgetts Wesleyan Church of Luther, Michigan at 1 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Edetts Wesleyan Church, Luther or the family.

Thompson Funeral Chapel of Goodyear, Arizona was entrusted with arrangements.