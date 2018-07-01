Roger Dean Keahey died June 22, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital after being air lifted there following an accident in Spearfish, South Dakota, on June 14, 2018.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Glen and Florence Mae (Kelly) Keahey on February 1, 1943. He joined his only sibling, five-year-old brother Brian, at home.

Roger attended various elementary schools in the Sheridan area. He spent his freshman and sophomore years in Sheridan, his junior year in Big Horn, Wyoming and returned to Sheridan High School to graduate in 1961. He attended one year of college in Sheridan.

He married Rebecca Mortensen of Big Horn in 1962 and they had son, Michael Dean in 1970. Roger and Rebecca later divorced. He worked in Billings, Montana, for a time, returned to Sheridan and worked there until he received a draft notice from the US Army but joined the US Air Force.

His basic training was in San Angelo, Texas at Goodfellow AFB, followed by Tech school in Biloxi, MS, at Keesler AFB, before being shipped to Pakistan. He served 15 months up near the Khyber Pass between Pakistan and Russia.

Following his military duty he enrolled at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He graduated from UW with an accounting degree while working full time at Albany Glass. He opened his own business, The Glass Shop in Spearfish in 1975. He would later sell the business, he then worked for several local businesses.

In 1988 he married Marilyn “Dollie” (Crawford) Clark. They moved to Colorado and built Para-Mesa Mini-Storage at Parachute and worked at Western Valley Glass in Rifle, Colorado.

They moved to Dallas, Texas, while Dollie attended school in 1991 and he continued to work as a glazier in Plano, Texas, where a new JC Penny’s headquarters was being built.

In the early 1990s, he bought back The Glass Shop in Spearfish. After running it again for four years he resold it and moved back to Texas and bought a cigar and tobacco shop in Kerrville.

In 2000, Roger and Dollie moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he worked his last eight years before retiring for The Golf Club at Redlands Mesa. They traveled for a year before settling in West Plains, Missouri, for almost ten years before returning to this area in September 2017 because of ill health.

Roger enjoyed people, music and travel. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of seeing Alaska.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dollie; his four children, son, Mike (Callie) Keahey, Pine Haven, Wyoming; step-daughters, Gay (Matt) Pangrac, Sundance, Wyoming, Brenda (Ron II) Harris, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tammy (Bill) Winfield, Parker, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Jace and Trey Keahey, Brad (Sara) Hooper, Cam (Bri) Hooper, Cheney (Marcus) Lee, Ron Harris III, Bailey (Haley) Winfield, Erin (Mike) Winfield; great grandchildren, Dominick, Paxton, Jameson, Madeline and Graeson. Roger is also survived by an extended family of cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Florence Keahey; his brother, Brian; and his wife’s parents, Lawrence and Hazel Crawford.

Roger’s body will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held in Spearfish on July 14, 2018, time and location is to be decided. Burial will be July 15, 2018, at the cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.