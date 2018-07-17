A celebration of life service for Roger Dean Keahey will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hickory House in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday, July 13, 2018. Burial will be July 14, 2018, at the Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.
A full obituary was printed previously.
