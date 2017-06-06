Roberta Ellen Phelps, 82 year old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died May 23, 2017, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas. Born November 18, 1934 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, she was the daughter of Roy Lambert Nilson and Garnet May Waters Nilson. She married Thomas Phelps in Belle Fourche. They moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1979. Roberta worked as a farmer, a bookkeeper, a business owner, a clerk at True Value, and even as a sample lady for Consumers. She was a member of the Logan Friendly Neighbors Club. Roberta was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a caring neighbor, fantastic cook, and cat lover.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Phelps; and one son, Everett Phelps.

She is survived by one son, Riley Phelps of Helena, Montana; one daughter, Rebecca Phelps of Crestview, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Sally Phelps; four grandchildren, William Grant, Tara Grant, Lana Shofner and husband Robert and Calie Neil and husband Adam; five great grandchildren, Ryker Shofner, Corbin Shofner, Jada Neil, Brooklyn Neil and Thomas Grant; and one sister, Evelyn Mahoney and husband Ed of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery, near Gentry, Arkansas.