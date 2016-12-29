Robert Glen Canaday

Robert Glen Canaday, 82, of Chadron, Nebraska, received his wings, Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at his home. Services for Bob Canaday will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016, at Chamberlain Chapel, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

He was born March 19, 1934, at home near Chadron, Nebraska, to Fred and Hazel Canaday. As a child he lived on the table south of town. Later he lived in Whitney, Nebraska and finally moved to Chadron, Nebraska where he attended Chadron High School.

On February 16, 1953 he married the love of his life, Evelyn Mae Ferrel. The couple lived in Chadron for all but four months of their marriage.

Bob enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. As a young man he played in a country western band on weekends. Bob had a great sense of humor. He always had a joke or story to tell.

Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.

Survivors include: Bob Canaday, Yelm, Washington; Chris (Jim) Schommer, Sundance, Wyoming; Vicky (Mike) Wolf, Petersburg. Nebraska; Rusty (Michelle) Canaday, Sturgis, South Dakota; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life-his wife Evelyn. His parents, two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.