Reduced to rubble

By Sarah Pridgeon

The demolition of the old high school began on Monday with an unexpected moment of drama. As the crew worked to uninstall the boiler from the room between the building and Old Stoney, smoke began to billow into the air.

“They were trying to get some equipment removed out of there and were using a torch and it sparked a fire,” says incident commander Bob Latham.

The fire started around the boiler and coal bins but, as it was located in a block building, Latham assures that it was unlikely to have traveled further. The clouds of smoke covering Main Street made it appear worse than it really was, he says.

Unfazed, the crews continued to work on the demolition of the old school and, when the smoke cleared, had already removed a large chunk of the gymnasium roof. Equipment had begun r olling in earlier in the day for a post-lunch start and, by 5 p.m., the old building was no more.