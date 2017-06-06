Memorial service for Ray Van Litsenborgh was held Friday, May 26, 2017 at Walker Funeral Home in Gillette, Wyoming. Raymond Van Litsenborgh passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at his home from a heart attack.

Raymond Phillip Van Litsenborgh was born January 25, 1964 in Parkston, South Dakota, to Gene and Colleen (Huffman) Van Litsenborgh. He was raised and attended school in Sundance, Wyoming, after his family moved there in 1965. Ray moved to Gillette in the early 1990s and went to work as a mechanic in the coal industry. Being a mechanic came natural to Ray and he was very proud of the work he did. He predominantly worked in the coal mines as an oiler, but later drove truck for DRM Construction in Gillette. Ray was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, camping, and spending time with family in the mountains. He also enjoyed working in his yard. Ray loved his dog, Little Man, who was his constant companion. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

Ray is survived by brothers, Daniel Van Litsenborgh of Gillette, Gerry and David Van Litsenborgh of Sheridan, Wyoming and Noel Van Litsenborgh of Rawlings, Wyoming; sisters, Marlis, Nancy, and Susan Van Litsenborgh of Torrington, Wyoming, Melanie Van Litsenborgh of Twin Falls, Idaho and Myra Ford of Upton, Wyoming and step-son Brian of Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Colleen Van Litsenborgh; his sister, Sandra and brother, Chuck.

