Randall “Randy” Scott Johnson, 64 of Spearfish, South Dakoa, passed away peacefully at his home in Spearfish on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

He was born February 22, 1954, to Edwin and Jean (Breckenridge) Johnson at John Burns Memorial Hospital in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He resided with his parents in Spearfish until he attended school at Maple Wood Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

He spent most of his life working in construction and was proud of his work.

Randy’s hobbies included gardening and canning his own salsa and making apple pie. He carried on his mom’s passion for flowers by cultivating beautiful roses. Randy enjoyed woodworking, especially beautifully handcrafted roll-top desks; a good movie; flying kites with his grandchildren, and target practice and range shooting with his friends and grandsons, Ethan and Tanner. He also enjoyed his time camping on his dad’s property in Rochford.

Randy was especially proud of all his grandchildren, as was evident by the pictures he surrounded himself with in his home. He was a supportive uncle to his great nephews and would often be seen at their many sporting events.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Erika (George) Thompson of Pittsburg, California; his sons, Jeramiah (Tracy) Johnson of Spearfish and Tyler Holzwarth of Rapid City; nine grandchildren, Sydney Thompson, Jordyn Thompson, George Thompson III, Ethan Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Tyerique Thompson, Libby Johnson, River Holzwarth and Huxley Hayden. He is also survived by his sisters, Sherri (Dean) Fandrich of Gentry, Arkansas and Debra (Tim) Herber of Campbellsville, Kentucky; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Jean Johnson and very dear brother Malcolm “Mac” Johnson.

A Memorial Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com