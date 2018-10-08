Public comment period opens for Madison discharge

By Sarah Pridgeon

Members of the public may now comment on plans to discharge around 900,000 gallons of chlorinated water on Crook County land from the new Madison water wells belonging to the City of Gillette, a step that must be taken before the wells can be brought online.

The Water Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has added a second proposal to the one presented at a public meeting in Moorcroft in September. The additional proposal bypasses private land, which was mentioned as a concern by several landowners at that meeting.

The first and original proposal would see water discharged through the Kanode Subdivision towards Keyhole Reservoir. The second, new proposal takes the water directly to Keyhole Reservoir, where Highway 14 crosses South Deer Creek.

“That proposal is not the City of Gillette’s preferred option, but could technically be done with some expense and changes to piping infrastructure,” says the notice for the public comment period.

The public comment period runs until November 2. To object to either of the proposals, email Jason.thomas@wyo.gov or mail Jason Thomas, WDEQ – Water Quality Division, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82002.

All comments will be considered in making a final decision on the DEQ’s authorization of the discharge. The decision will be appealable to the Wyoming Environmental Quality Council.