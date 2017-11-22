Projects ongoing

By Sarah Pridgeon

The list of projects underway in Sundance may be a little longer than usual, but progress continues for all of them, reported Public Works Director Mac Erickson last week.

Despite a few setbacks along the way, things are coming together on the new Cole Water Transmission line, he told the city council, as the contractors finish laying the pipe and connect it to the Mt. Moriah water tank. Once the final connection point has been completed, the next stage will be to prepare Cleveland Street for concrete and paving to fix up the areas that were torn up during construction, after which the highway is expected to go back to normal.

All went well with the demolition of Central Office, he continued, and red dirt and topsoil have been hauled in for the empty lot. Erickson’s plan is to get some grass growing in the spring while the city works on its long-term plan for the plot.

The foundations and piers have been poured for the water slide at the municipal pool, he continued, and the installation company is expected soon. Once the slide is in place, the pump will need to be put back in and the decks replaced, but Erickson is confident it will be ready for use in time for the pool’s spring opening.

Erickson told the council that he met with Ray Niles to discuss tearing down the building located the owner of a building on 4th and Ryan Streets that Fire Chief Chris Tomford identified recently as a fire hazard. The owner is grateful to the city for offering to help and willing to see the building torn down, he said.

Erickson suggested that now is the perfect time to tear the structure down as the debris can still be taken to the landfill, prior to the contractors beginning to actually close it in the spring. Speaking with contractors, the cheapest price he found was around $11,000, which he believes could be covered in the budget.

Erickson told the council he has volunteered to help level out the land once the building is down. Mayor Paul Brooks offered to donate some of the cost of the demolition. A motion was made for Erickson to move ahead with the contractors.

Regarding the landfill, Erickson reported that the contractors will only demolish two buildings at the site this year and will begin the main portion of the closure in the spring. The completion date for the project is not until next October, he said; the mayor commented that keeping it open until spring will give the city opportunity to get more debris in the pit before it closes.

Tyler Lindholm, representing Crook County Post 45, confirmed that the local American Legion post is still planning to move ahead with plans to build an independent hall for veterans on the plot where the North Pole Meat Locker once stood. New officers have been elected for the post, he said, and, while the ball had been temporarily dropped, the stance is to continue onward with the project.

Finally, the council heard that the bid opening for the restoration of Old Stoney is scheduled for December 20. Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lenz reported that the council will be asked to award the bid in January and work will begin in February.