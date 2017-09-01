Powder River Energy employees, Foundation donate Rally Booth proceeds to nursing home

The employees of Powder River Energy Corporation recently donated $2,200 to the Crook County Medical Services Nursing Home. The Powder River Energy Foundation pledged to match the employees’ donation dollar for dollar, adding another $2,200 to the overall assistance generated by the Rally Booth for a total donation of $4,400. Funds will purchase five computer tablets with teleconferencing software for residents to connect with loved ones.

PRECorp employees and family members raised the funds at the annual PRECorp Biker Booth in downtown Sundance on Burnout Wednesday (August 9) during the 77th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Each year the booth committee sells walking tacos and nachos and dedicates funds raised to one or more local charities. The booth’s success is due to the hard work and hospitality of the PRECorp employees and family members who volunteer their time and efforts to work at the booth. “Our numbers were strong this year, and we achieved our goal of selling out of food,” said project co-coordinators Yvonne Moberg and Steph Pribilske. “We know it is important for nursing home residents and their families to stay connected, and we hope this donation bring those loved ones closer together.”