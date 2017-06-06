Pine Haven stand-off ends in suicide

A hostage situation near Pine Haven was resolved early on Monday morning when the male suspect took his own life. The incident is still under investigation by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance that involved a physical assault and the discharge of a firearm just before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

The female victim was able to escape the residence, while the male suspect barricaded himself inside. Throughout the early morning and into the day, deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused to communicate with officers.

At around 4 p.m. the same day, with assistance from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a door to the residence was breached and a reconnaissance robot was placed inside. The armed subject was located, but continued to fail to respond to commands from the deputies stationed outside.

The suspect subsequently committed suicide.

Sheriff Jeff Hodge has extended his thanks to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Moorcroft EMS for their assistance in responding to the situation.