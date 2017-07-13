Pine Cone Chapter hosts Grand Chapter of Wyoming

On Saturday, May 13, Pine Cone Chapter #41 Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.), Hulett, hosted the Grand Chapter of Wyoming, O.E. S. for their Official Visit and the Homecoming honoring Worthy Grand Matron Alice Willey and her “Love Comes in Small Packages” Grand Family including Worthy Grand Patron Harry Oberg 111 of Evanston. Mrs. Willey is the first-ever elected Wyoming Grand Officer from Pine Cone Chapter. Worthy Matron Barbara and Worthy Patron Bill Willey of Pine Cone coordinated and were the emcees for the event. Chapter members and Hulett’s Tower Lodge #44 Masons provided tremendous assistance throughout the weekend. Jodi Rogers decorated for and catered the banquet with help from Wyoming Jobs Daughters International Bethel #7, Gillette. Chuck Larsen and Renee Carrier entertained with cowboy poetry, humor and music. Twenty-five of Wyoming’s 29 subordinate O.E.S. chapters were represented by about 100 Star members. Charitable projects for the year include the Wyoming Youth Scholarship, the Gottsche Foundation, Service Dogs and local first responder units. Pine Cone Chapter #41 also provides local funding for Girl’s State.