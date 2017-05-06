Peter Wiejek

Peter S. “Pete” Wiejek, 75, of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away February 10, 2017, at University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, from heart failure caused by complications of chemotherapy, with his wife, Jan and daughter, Tracy at his side.

Pete was born June 6, 1041 in a ranch house between Sundance and Devils Tower to Stanley and Mary Wiejek. During childhood, Pete lived in Cheyenne and Oregon. He returned to Cheyenne in 1960 to find the love of his life, Jan (Janice Deines). They were married for 52 years and Devils Tower remained a special, magical place for both of them.

Pete’s career was spent in the automotive and industrial parts industry, starting at W.A. Corson Co., to Industrial Distributors and then Applied Industrial Technology, where he retired in February 2007. His attention to detail was well known; he provided excellent customer service and satisfaction. His customers knew they could depend on him to find the part, bearing or application that would work for their needs. He kept meticulous records and had many organizational abilities.

Pete’s interests included spending time with family and friends, traveling, camping, fishing, snowmobiling and boating. He was especially proud of his only grandson, Trent Thompson and bought him a BB gun at age ten and immediately taught him gun safety. As the years went by, they enjoyed shooting together at the rifle range. He also taught Trent to fish and they spent many hours together on Wyoming lakes.

He was a past president of the Cheyenne Jaycees, Cheyenne Cosmopolitan Club and served on the Cheyenne Frontier Days Indian Committee as the Pancake Breakfast Chairman and the Vendor Chairman in the Indian Village. After retirement, Pete and Jan traveled many miles in their motor home, sharing trips with their daughter and family. His favorite motor home trip was to Alaska where he and Jan spent three months exploring the wonders of Alaska and Canada with their best friends. He loved taking back-road trips in his little read Jeep and was an excellent driver; but he could still scare the hell out of his family and friends.

He was also an avid Wyoming Cowboy Football fan and attended games for over fifty years. The past few years, he enjoyed cooking all kinds of meats on his Traeger smoker and participating in rib cook-offs with friends. He was also happy attending a weekly movie with a group of friends in Cheyenne and Oro Valley. He will be remembered for his themed T-shirts he purchased and wore as souvenirs of his travels.

Pete was a perfectionist and could fix anything, whether on the house, motor home or snowmobile. He and Jan built their dream home in 1979 and did most of the work themselves. He was never the most vocal at a party nor did he tell the loudest jokes, but when he had something to say, people listened as they knew it was important.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Jan; daughter, Tracy (Mark) Thompson and grandson, Trent Thompson of Centennieal, Colorado; his special Westie, Ryley; sister, Pat Hermreck of Cheyenne. He is also survived by many special friends in both Wyoming and Arizona. He had a special relationship with “Jack Daniels” and was always happy for his 5 o’clock appointment with him.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., June 10 at Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club.

Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.