Paul Dean Jacobson of Sundance, Wyoming, left us far too soon at the age of 59 on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Paul was born to George and Bernice (Blom) Jacobson on May 4, 1958, in Wadena, Minnesota. He grew up on the family dairy farm near New York Mills, Minnesota where he undoubtedly earned his admirable work ethic. His baptism and confirmation were at the Apostolic Lutheran Church. As a teenager, he found a love for hunting and spent more time doing that than schoolwork but still graduated with the class of 1976. On June 5, 1982, he married the love his of life, LuAnn Kay (Eckhoff) Jacobson at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. He had said it was love at first sight. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Joshua and Cassandra. More recently, their beautiful family grew with the addition of son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Naomi and his “little buddy” grandson Nash.

Paul was a hard-working, jack of all trades and remarkably a “wizard” at everything he set his mind to. From growing up on a farm, to working as a roofer in Butte, Montana, to becoming a skilled craftsman building log homes and furniture. In 2005, Paul and LuAnn “went on an adventure” to start working at Moskee, Wyoming, where Paul served as the ranch manager. His most recent endeavor was to pursue his dream of owning his own ranch in the Black Hills with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman, houndsman, hunter, cowboy and rancher, quite literally an amazing man. Over the past few years he was heavily involved in Wyoming Tree Farm, even having served as chairman. He made friends wherever he went and had a smile that stretched from ear to ear.

But most importantly, Paul was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and man. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him is reeling with the loss of this genuine, kind, generous, humble man. He is survived by his wife LuAnn; son Josh (Naomi); daughter Cassie (Chris); grandson Nash; mother Bernice; siblings, Ron (Ginny) Jacobson, Arlene (Terry) Scheidecker, Larry (Laura) Jacobson, Julie (Ron) Doll, Vickie (Paul) Rutten; mother-in-law Marlys Eckhoff; sisters-in-law, Karen Van Riper and Lynn (Jim) Larson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends that he considered family. He is preceded in death by his father George, infant sister Brenda, father-in-law Leonard, and brother-in-law Gary.

A memorial service for Paul will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, Wyoming. Another memorial service will be held August 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Jacobson Farm in New York Mills, Minnesota.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com