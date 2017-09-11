Patriots work over Wolves

The Patriots opened their season with a road trip to Moorcroft where they came away with lopsided victory in the long-standing rivalry.

The Patriots opened up the scoring with a Clayton Louderback to Dawson Butts pass from three yards out for a touchdown with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Patriots notched their second score at the end of the second quarter when Louderback found Payton Watt on a pass good from 28 yards out.

After a lengthy delay for lightning in the area, the Patriots stretched their lead to 21-0 with a four yard Louderback to Butts pass with four minutes left in the third.

Butts put a cap on the Patriots scoring with an eight yard run for one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Moorcroft put the Wolves on the scoreboard with a 30 yard touchdown pass late which brought the final score to 28-6 Patriots.

Butts led all rushers with 82 yards, Jess Claycomb had 34 yards, Tanner Hofland had 16, Dillon Barritt had seven, Jayden Caylor had five and Louderback had four yards.

Butts led all receivers with 89 yards on 10 receptions, Caylor finished with 57 yards on four catches, Watt had 55 on four, Hofland had 20 yards on two catches and Braylan Materi had one for six yards.

Louderback completed 19 of 30 passes for 208 total yards passing and Barritt finished two for three and 19 yards.

Jerett Schloredt was perfect on extra point attempts with four.

Defensively, Hofland, Isaac Bishop, Caylor and Materi led the Patriots. Materi finished the night with a pair of interceptions, Caylor and Butts each had one interception, Bishop recovered a pair of fumbles and Josiah Rudloff recovered one.

Next up for the Patriots, Newcastle comes to Upton on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Sundance home opener

Friday, September 15 will mark the home opener for the new Sundance field and organizers are putting together a full schedule of events to mark the occasion and share their appreciation with those who made the new facility come together. Tentatively, they anticipate a youth football game against Lusk at 5 p.m. followed by a tailgate party at 5:30. A coin flip and ribbon cutting is set for 6:50 p.m. followed by the kickoff of the Upton-Sundance vs. Lusk game at 7 p.m. A flag football game is planned during halftime and fireworks are planned after the game.

The community is invited to come out and help christen the new facility.