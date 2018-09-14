Patriots wallop Wheatland

By Rebecca Maupin

The Patriots stepped up a class this last week but results were the same as they faced off with the #4 ranked 2A Wheatland Bulldogs. With a final score of 44-34 the Upton-Sundance Patriots came out with another victory.

The Patriots were the first on the board making the score 6-0 but that did not deter the Wheatland Bulldogs as they came right back and scored a touchdown with an extra point to take the lead 7-6. A touchdown by Jaydon Caylor put the Patriots back up on top with a score of 12-7.

With one minute left in the first quarter, Clayton Louderback scored a touchdown and Jerrett Schloredt added an extra point to send the Patriots into the second quarter in the lead with a score of 19-7. The Bulldogs did all the scoring in the second quarter, keeping the Patriot fans quiet and taking the lead by one at halftime.

The second half saw a resurgence by the Patriots as they were up 31-20 with three minutes left in the third, but that was not the end of the game. With a back and forth throughout the rest of the half, the score was 38-34 Patriots with three minutes left in the fourth quarter and ended up 44-34 with the Patriots on top.

“That was a great win for our team,” Coach Garland commented, “I was so proud of our kids and coaches. We played with a lot of heart and effort and played for each other. I would like to thank all Patriot fans who made the trip to Wheatland to support us.”

Coach Garland went on to say, “the celebration has to be short lived as we have to start preparing for Tongue River. This is a conference game and we have to focus on improving somethings before this Friday.”

The undefeated Upton-Sundance Patriots will face off against conference rival Tongue River Friday night in Upton at 7 p.m. The Eagles are 0-1 in the conference and 0-2 overall.

Stats from the game:

Offense:

Passing: Louderback: 11/24/227 (2 TD)

Rushing: Louderback 14/110 (1 TD), Caylor 16/93 (2TD), Hofland 5/30, Barritt 2/10

Receiving: Barritt 6/98 (1 TD), Caylor 2/68 (1 TD), Bruce 1/34 (1 TD), Claycomb 1/9, Taylor 1/7

Defense:

Points: Barritt 24, Hofland 15, Caylor 14, Claycomb 14, Turner 10,

Interceptions: Barritt 2a