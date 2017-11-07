Patriots trip up Rocky Mountain, head to second round

The Upton-Sundance Patriots moved on to the second round of the state high school playoffs with a 39-22 victory over the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies in Cowley on Friday night.

Jayden Caylor got the Pats on the board quickly, dashing in from 39 yards out for a touchdown at the 10:02 mark in the first.

Rocky quickly struck back with a 67-yard touchdown run just a minute later. A successful two-point conversion put the Griz up 8-7.

Not down for long, the Patriots found the endzone once again with Clayton Louderback rushing in from seven yards out for their second touchdown. The extra point attempt failed and the Pats were up 13-8 as the quarter wound down.

Rocky Mountain went back up on top early in the second with a 28-yard run at 11:15, moving back in front 13-14.

A busted punt play late in the quarter turned the ball over to the Patriots deep in Rocky Mountain’s territory and set up a Louderback to Braylan Materi pass from ten yards out for another Upton-Sundance score. Louderback found Dawson Butts in the endzone for the two-point conversion and the Patriots went up 21-14 as the half ended.

As the third got underway, Louderback found Payton Watt on a 27-yard touchdown pass (extra point failed) to stretch the Patriot lead to 27-14 with 9:41 to go in the quarter.

Jerett Schloredt intercepted a Rocky Mountain pass on the ensuing possession near midfield and the Patriots were on the march again. Caylor found the endzone for a second time after hauling in a Louderback pass from 13 yards out, putting the Pats up 33-14.

Rocky Mountain punched in another score with 2:47 left in the quarter and converted a two-point conversion to close the gap and move the score to 33-22.

Their hopes were quickly dashed though as Louderback ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the third to stretch the Patriot lead out to 39-22, wrapping up the night’s scoring.

Butts led the rushing attack, piling up 201 yards on 26 carries; Louderback had 14 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns; Caylor had ten for 80 yards and a td; Jess Claycomb carried four times for ten yards; Dillon Barritt had one for two yards.

Louderback had five completions on 13 attempts, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Watt had two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown; Materi had one for ten yards and a touchdown; Caylor hauled in one for 13 yards and a touchdown and Dillon Barritt had one for four yards.

On the other side of the ball, Caylor finished with four solo tackles, a tackle for loss and five assisted tackles; Butts had an interception, two solo and four assisted tackles; Tanner Hofland finished with a solo, eight assisted tackles and one tackle for a loss; Isaac Bishop finished with a pair of tackles for loss, two solo and two assisted tackles; Alan Baker notched three solo and five assisted tackles; Materi had a pair of pass breakups and three solo tackles; Schloredt had an interception and four assisted tackles.

The Patriots will pack up and head south once again for a rematch with Pine Bluffs on Friday night. The undefeated Hornets come into the night fresh off a 58-0 trouncing of Saratoga last week.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the state championship game in Laramie on Nov. 11.

On the other side of the bracket, Cokeville throttled Southeast by a score of 42-0, while Big Horn worked over Wind River 51-0. Those teams will face off in Cokeville at 1 p.m. on Friday.