Patriots top Panthers

The Upton-Sundance Patriots got back in the win column last week as they took on the Panthers of Wright. Facing off against not only the Panthers, but also the bitter cold, the Patriots were the first on the board with a three yard run from Jayden Caylor and an extra point from Jerrett Schloredt made the score 7-0.

Tanner Hoffland followed that up with a 32-yard run and another extra point from Schloredt made the score 14-0 with five minutes left to go in the half.

The second quarter saw some points on the board for the Panthers as they had a successful pass into the end zone, making the score 14-6. The Patriots would answer that score with one of their own with a 20-yard pass from Clayton Louderback to Jayden Caylor and another six were on the board.

With a safety for the Patriots, a Caylor 65-yard kick return and another extra point, the first half ended with a score of 29-6 in favor of the Patriots.

The second half continued on as the first, with the Patriots holding strong on defense and the scoreboard. Caylor and Louderback were able to add more points to the board in the third quarter with 14- and 3-yard runs while Kye Taylor received a 20-yard pass from Louderback in the fourth to push the final score to 48 for the Patriots.

The Wright Panthers would have one more trip to the end zone before the final horn rang, making the score, 48-13.

This win moves the Upton-Sundance Patriots to a 5-1 overall record and 3-1 in the conference. Up next for the Patriots will be the Cyclones of Southeast.

Southeast has a 0-5 record overall and 0-3 record in the conference. The Cyclones will blow into Upton on Friday for the game at 7 p.m.

Stats from the game:

Offense:

Passing: Louderback 8/11/82 (2 TD / 1 INT)

Rushing: Louderback 13/129 (1TD), Caylor 15/123 (2 TD), Hofland 11/116 (1 TD), Claycomb 4/5, L. Rudloff 4/-7

Receiving: Caylor 3/51 (2 TD), Taylor 1/20, Claycomb 3/7, Hofland ¼

Defense:

Points: J. Bishop 12.5, Louderback 12, I. Bishop 11, Hofland 11, J. Rudloff 10.5, Caylor 10, Claycomb 10