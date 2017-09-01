Patriots get off to strong start

The Upton-Sundance Patriots opened the high school football season on Thursday night in Deadwood where they rolled over the Lead-Deadwood Gold Diggers 42-6.

Dawson Butts punched in a six yard run early in the first quarter for the Patriot’s first score. Jerret Schloredt split the uprights to add the extra point and put the Pats up 7-0.

Early in the second, Butts got the call again and dashed in from the 20 yard line for the second score. Two minutes later, Dillon Barritt hauled in a Clayton Louderback pass and took the ball 44 yards for the visitor’s third touchdown. The Patriots continued to dominate and put two more touchdowns before halftime. Jayden Caylor carried the ball across the goal line from two yards out and then returned a punt from 70 yards out to put the Patriots up 35-0 at the half.

Caylor struck again in the third quarter, this time with an interception return from 42 yards out which put the Pats up 42-0.

The Diggers returned a punt later in the third quarter for a touchdown for their lone score.

Butts led all rushers with 130 yards on 12 carries. Louderback notched 75 yards on six carries, Jesse Claycomb had 59 yards on 11 touches, Tanner Hofland had two yards on a pair of carries, Caylor had one carry for two yards and Barritt had one for one yard.

Louderback finished with 99 yards on five competitions in 10 attempts. Butts had 25 receiving yards on two catches, Barritt had one catch for 44 yards and Payton Watt hauled in two for 30 yards.

Schloredt went six for six on extra point attempts.

Caylor led the defense with 29 defensive points, Payton Watt had 13 and a fumble recovery, Louderback and Isaac Bishop were both credited with 11, Braelyn Materi had eight points and an interception, Schloredt, Hofland and Kye Taylor each finished with 8, Wyatt Gillespie had a fumble recovery and finished with seven defense points and Alan Baker notched an interception and finished with six points.

The Patriots officially kick off their season this Thursday evening with a matchup against Moorcroft in Moorcroft at 7 p.m.