Patriot to Jimmie

(Nancy Hawken photo) Jamestown Coach Josh Kittell, John Sullivan and his father, Russ Sullivan, are all smiles following Friday’s signing ceremony.

SHS senior John Sullivan announced last week that he intends to continue his football career but it will be in orange and black instead of the familiar red and blue Patriots uniform he excelled with over the last four years.

At a ceremony on Friday, Sullivan signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Jamestown Jimmies, a NAIA DII school in North Dakota. The Jimmies finished with a 3-3 conference record in the North Star Athletic Association and were 4-7 overall last year under first year head coach Josh Kittell.

Sullivan helped lead the Upton-Sundance Patriots to an undefeated regular season last year and a state championship in 2015. He was named a member of the Casper Star Tribune’s Super 25 squad, was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl and was a two-time all-state selection.