Memorial Service celebrating the life of Patricia “Pat” Neiman will be held on Monday, September 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Hulett Assembly of God Church located at 246 Hunter Street. Stories and remembrances are welcome, reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Riverside Baptist Church Missions Ministry, 10775 SW 104th Street, Miami, FL 33176.