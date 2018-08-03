Memorial Service celebrating the life of Patricia “Pat” Neiman will be held on Monday, September 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Hulett Assembly of God Church located at 246 Hunter Street. Stories and remembrances are welcome, reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Riverside Baptist Church Missions Ministry, 10775 SW 104th Street, Miami, FL 33176.
Patricia “Pat” Neiman
