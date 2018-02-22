Patricia Louise Neiman, 67, of Miami, Florida went to heaven on February 4, 2018 (her Dad’s birthday). She passed away with family by her side after a long second battle with cancer.

Pat was born on September 7, 1950, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Albert C. and Ruth V. (Nelson) Neiman. Growing up she loved being around animals and taking care of them, especially horses.

She attended grade school, junior high and her freshman year of high school in Upton, Wyoming. When her parents divorced, Albert moved the family to Hulett and later married Mae (Watts) Neiman. Pat finished high school in Hulett and was active in Future Homemakers of America, Future Teachers of America and Pep Club.

As a senior, Pat had a part in the class play, sang in chorus, played volleyball and was voted “Class Favorite.” She graduated in May of 1968 and shortly after moved to Miami to live with her mom.

Pat attended the Miami Business Institute and completed a certification in IBM Keypunch in December of 1968. She was employed by Florida Power and Light from 1969-1981 as a Computer Operator and Programmer. Pat then worked for Miami Dade County as a Computer Programmer from 1982 until she retired in December of 2012.

She was married to Morris Banks, but divorced after a few years; she lived the rest of her life as an independent single woman, often doing her own home repairs and car maintenance from her training as a young Wyoming gal.

She enjoyed reading and learning new things. In 2005, Pat completed the Citizen’s Police Academy Course. She served as an election official and worked the infamous “hanging chads” presidential election. Pat also served on her HOA board.

Pat had strong opinions and liked to discuss current events. Pat loved to be in the driver’s seat, literally traveling thousands of miles across the United States to visit family and see the sites.

Pat was a huge Elvis Presley fan and even visited Graceland on one of her trips. She did not like air travel, but endured flying a few times to vacation in Hawaii.

She worked several home-based businesses like Amway, Avon and Tupperware. Pat loved Chinese food and was an avid tea drinker. She had a very soft spot in her heart for cats, often taking local strays to the veterinarian and then nursing them back to health.

Keeping in touch with family and friends was very important to Pat. She was a very caring person and made herself available to help friends in need, even if it meant personal sacrifices.

Pat is remembered by many as having a very kind spirit and extremely generous heart; she regularly sent birthday, anniversary and Christmas cards and gifts, though in true Pat-fashion they might be running behind schedule.

She baked cakes and cookies for co-workers, and even individually wrapped sweet breads for the children at Florida family gatherings. Pat found another support family at Riverside Baptist Church who loved her until the end and have now embraced her family as we all grieve her loss.

Pat is preceded in death by Ruth and Albert and brother Dave. She is survived by Mae, her sisters Sandi, Kathy and Deb (Casey) and brothers Bill (Toni), Mike (Bobbie), Tom (Nan), Kenny, Chip (Joni), Jeff (Debbie), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Pat’s life has left a deep footprint on our hearts where her memory will live on!

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Baptist Church, 10775 SW 104th St., Miami, FL.

Another celebration will be held this summer in Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Riverside Baptist Missions Ministry, 10775 SW 104th St., Miami, FL 33176.