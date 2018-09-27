Pathway production

(Jeff Moberg photo) Donkey Creek Construction has started work on a new section of walking path around the school campus in Sundance, a project designed and sponsored by the City of Sundance in cooperation with Crook County School District. The project is funded through a grant from WYDOT. Though this particular project concentrates only on the campus area, it forms part of the city’s overall vision, as stated by Mayor Paul Brooks, that walking paths should be available throughout the municipality such that kids can walk to the swimming pool, school and other areas without the need to traverse too many public streets.