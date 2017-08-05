On the fence

By Sarah Pridgeon

Thanks to contributions from the community, the fence that will surround the Beulah Cemetery is almost complete, says Vernon Davis of the Society of Black Hills Pioneers. He thanks everyone for their donations so far and notes that the project is now only $2900 short of completing the final 20 percent of the fence.

Purchase tickets for the Henry Golden rifle at Stateline Station or the 333 Bar in Beulah or call Davis at 643-1442. Davis is also still seeking information about the lamb statues stolen from the cemetery and is now offering up to a $2000 cash reward; call the Sheriff’s Office if you have information.