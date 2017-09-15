Old Stoney plans finalized

By Sarah Pridgeon

A clear picture of how Old Stoney will appear once transformed into a cultural center and museum is now available thanks to architect Lyle Murtha of Stateline No. 7.

Murtha presented an overview of the rehabilitation project to the Sundance City Council last week, detailing what features will appear on each floor of the historic building once completed.

“The first phase is really the museum and some rental space,” he said, reminding the council that funding has b

een secured for only one of the two phases needed to fully restore the building.

On the exterior of Old Stoney, Murtha said, the planned work will include finishing the window replacement, removing the unnecessary fire escapes and fixing and replacing the sidewalks.

Moving to the inside, the sub-basement will contain the mechanical and electrical equipment, hidden from view to preserve the historic appearance of the building. There will also be a workroom and small archive area, said Murtha.

The sub-basement will require excavation work of around three feet, he said, as the floor does not currently meet state code for a 7.5-foot ceiling height.

The next level up, now referred to as the “garden level”, will contain four rental areas as well as the ADA-compliant entrance and the main restrooms, Murtha said. On the first level, visitors will find the museum as well as a small gift shop and an office for the museum director.

The layout of the museum has been designed such that it can be securely closed off during events on the upper level, Murtha added.

The top floor will not be addressed during this phase of construction but has been included in the designs to help place such things as the plumbing and elevator structure. The second floor will eventually include the refurbished stage for events, a catering kitchen, restrooms and gallery space.

According to Murtha, the construction drawings for the project will be complete by mid November and the project will then be put out to bid. Construction itself is expected to begin in February and continue until the end of 2018.