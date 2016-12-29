O’Connor named NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Kacie O’Connor of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week last Tuesday following her performance in Saturday’s 75-66 victory over Augustana. It’s the first time this season and career that O’Connor has received Player of the Week honors.

O’Connor, a 5-10 junior guard from Sundance, Wyoming (Sundance HS), poured in a career-high 24 points Saturday evening in helping Wayne State hand Augustana its first NSIC loss of the season in the 75-66 win at Rice Auditorium. She was a career-best 11 for 12 at the free throw stripe and was 5 of 11 from the field including 3 for 6 behind the 3-point stripe.

For the season, O’Connor averages 7.8 points per game and leads the Wildcats in 3-point field goals made with 13. She also leads WSC in free throw shooting making 21 of 22 attempts on the season for 95.5 percent and is tied for second in assists with 23.

Wayne State College is 8-3 on the season and 3-3 in NSIC play. The Wildcats were off for the Christmas break and resume play on Friday, December 30 hosting Sioux Falls in a 6 p.m. contest at Rice Auditorium.