Numerous projects reaching endpoints as construction season dwindles

By Sarah Pridgeon

Several construction projects are set to reach completion within the next few weeks, leaving the City of Sundance in a better position than it was at the beginning of the summer. The new water transmission line and pressure valve projects continue apace, while the old Central Office is scheduled for complete demolition shortly and Range Telephone is nearing the end of the first phase of its fiber optic installation.

“It should be all about the same time,” says Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lenz. “The next couple of weeks are going to be pretty busy.”

Contractors DRM have almost reached the point in the water transmission line project where construction will be visible on Cleveland Street, she says.

“They’re ready to have the big pipe delivered from 4th to 7th Streets,” she says.

The city is expecting that the first two weeks of October will see the transmission line project move onto Cleveland Street, where the pipe must be fused and prepped before it is installed in the ground in two 1200-foot pieces. The contractors and city have done everything possible to limit the disruption to traffic that this process will cause, Lenz says.

“The streets are going to be closed down,” she says. “It’ll probably be around a couple of weeks up on [2nd to 4th Streets] and only two or three days from 4th to Northwest Street, but then Northwest Street will be closed as they go up to the tank.”

The old administration building has been set for demolition since the school district moved into the old elementary school. Funding was secured earlier this year and asbestos abatement has been taking place over the summer.

“In a matter of days, Central Office will be coming down,” says Lenz. This project may see more traffic as the rubble is hauled to the construction and debris pit, but the city expects no road closures or other disruption.

Meanwhile, an MP Technologies team was once again visible in the downtown area this week as Range Telephone moves closer to completing phase one of its project to install high speed fiber optics throughout Sundance. Aside from a few rain days, the project is on schedule and is expected to be complete around October 24.

Next year, Range will return to install fiber optics on the south side of town, on the other side of Cleveland Street.

With all these projects now coming to a close, says Lenz, the city needs to figure out where it would like to go next to keep improving Sundance for its residence.

“We knew all this was our goal. Now we’ve met it, what are our next goals?” Lenz says.

“We are going to have a big brainstorming meeting on October 12. We’re bringing up the Main Street Program guru to help us with what’s next.”

Based on the mantra, “This is my town”, Lenz says, the meeting will explore what grants and programs may be available to support the direction Sundance would like to go in next.