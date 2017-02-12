Not so frozen

Runners get underway during Sunday morning’s Freeze Your Fanny race.

It wasn’t snowing. It wasn’t blowing. It wasn’t even particularly cold for the 179 walkers and runners who turned out this year for the Freeze Your Fanny race on Sunday morning.

Spearfish’s Christopher Riley led the pack this year and finished with an overall time of 25:39. SHS’s own Josiah Rudloff finished with the second fastest overall time of 26:49. Wes Broeder finished third with 26:56. Becca Steadman was the fastest female and finished the day with a time of 27:03, which was also fourth-fastest time overall.

This marked the second year for the Sundance Cross Country team as organizers.

Teething problems now in the past, Coach Mason Neiman said they were thrilled with how smoothly this year’s event went.