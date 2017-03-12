Norma Jean Ollila, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2017, at her residence.

She was born on March 31, 1938, to Elvin and Norma Leeman in Newcastle, Wyoming.

In April of 1958 she married Earl Ollila in Nisland, South Dakota. To this union four children were born.

Norma was very active in her church. She was a member and held many offices in the South Dakota Wool Growers Association, Women of the Moose, Eastern Star and the Red Hat Club. In her younger years she was an EMT with the Butte County Ambulance. She thoroughly enjoyed springtime when she could help with the lambing chores.

After retirement Norma and Earl spent five winters in Arizona before deciding to stay home and watch their grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their activities.

Norma is survived by her husband, Earl; son, Allen (Robin) Ollila, Dickinson, North Dakota; daughters, Jean (Theron) Hepker, Wright, Wyoming, Janelle (Randy) Austin, Belle Fourche, Jodi (Johnny) McCellan, St. Charles, Missouri; brother, Ray Leeman; grandchildren, Jamie Ollila, Raven Ollila, Jill Harris, Jeremy Richardson, Brandon Austin, Vanessa Austin, Ben Austin, Valerie Gleason, Josie Williams, Jessica Whites, Jodi Bonefield; great grandchildren, Peytan Richardson, Riki Jean Harris, Louella Gleason, Logan Gleason, Natalie Williams, Avery Williams, Jackson Williams, Hudson Williams, Brooke Austin, Amber Austin.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elvin Leeman; mother, Norma Leeman; son-in-law, Rick Richardson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at United Methodist Church with Reverend Bob Duemig officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche.

Family and friends can sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at the funeral home website, www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com.