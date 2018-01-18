Noel A. Belcher, 77, of Victor, Montana, passed away January 15, 2018 at the Marcus Daly Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Hamilton, Montana. He was born December 25, 1940, the son of the late Leroy Belcher. His mother is Sarah Whitehead of Topeka, Kansas.

After the army, he worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, then in real estate. He also owned and operated a stationery and business supply store in Vail, Colorado. In Vail, he met and married Janice Lumnitz, MD. He worked as her office manager. He achieved an Associate degree in psychology.

After many moves, in early 2015, they decided on the Bitterroot Valley as the best place to live and retire. In March 2015, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and fought bravely.

He had been active in Chambers of Commerce and church boards. He loved skiing, horseback riding, mountains, travel, photography, E-Bay sales and car races. Although he rarely had the opportunity, he loved skippering sailboats. He was a great handyman around the home.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Janice Belcher; his son, Charles (Jaime) Belcher and two grandchildren, Allison and Wyatt of Bowdle, South Dakota; his mother Sarah Warfel Belcher Whitehead of Topeka; His brother, Ronald (Joan) Belcher of Mebane, North Carolina; and his sister Mahala (Gary) Silversmith of Meriden, Kansas.

The family suggests memorials to one of the following: American Fibromyalgia Society; Public Broadcasting System, Sierra Club, or the Lustgarten Foundation (100% of donation to pancreatic cancer research).