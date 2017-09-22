New run for XC team

In the junior varsity division, freshman Owen Haiar came in first for Sundance with a personal best time at 22:25. Next was Josh Pridgeon, who took nearly three minutes off his previous best time to finish at 23:28. Junior Klel Johnson ran his best time as well, running the three-mile race in 24:47.

In the varsity girls’ race, Sundance sophomore Tori Wheeler ran her season’s best in 22:25, earning a tenth place medal and event shirt.

In the varsity boys’ division, Sundance freshman Isaiah Kammerer had his work cut out for him as he tailed a pack of 4A-division Casper runners. Amid the stiff competition, he earned the eighth place slot, entering the chute at 18:53. Not far behind was another Sundance freshman Hunter Skeens, coming in at 19:39. Sophomore Titus Schelling and junior Brody Skeens formed their own pack, sprinting through the tape at 21:02 and 21:08 respectively.

This week, the team splits up for the Rapid City meet hosted at Hart Ranch. The junior high team will compete on Thursday afternoon with the high school runners going Friday. Historically a huge meet, the stiff competition sets a high bar for the Sundance athletes who often attain their best times of the year.

Submitted by Mason Neiman