Nellis William “Slim” Hoing, 83, of Kimball, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016, with a 7 p.m. Wake Service and Rosary. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.

Nellis William Hoing was born on November 6, 1933, to William Anthony and Nell (Mahaney) Hoing in Kimball, South Dakota. He attended Willow Lake Country School and graduated from Kimball High School in 1952. Nellis worked for a combined 32 years in telephone construction for Contel Telephone, General Electric and Verizon. On December 20, 1965, Slim was united in marriage to Donna L. Hildebrand at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Nellis was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball, belonged to the Sundance Rod & Gun Club in Wyoming and was a Boy Scout Leader. Slim enjoyed being outdoors while hunting, fishing and ranching and being involved with telephone construction. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

Grateful for having shared in Nellis’ life: his wife of 51 years, Donna Hoing of Kimball; a son, Nellis Bryan Hoing of Kimball and his son, DJ; Tami Weaver of Sundance, Wyoming, whom he loved like a daughter and her three children he considered his grandchildren: Donnavan, Cameron and Kody; two brothers: Jerold D. (Betty) Hoing of Royal City, Washington and James (Betty) Hoing of Tumwater, Washington; a sister, Margie (Casey) O’Brien of Dora, Missouri; in-laws: Bert (Fay) Jandreau of Kennebec, South Dakota, Ellen Hildebrand of Menno, South Dakota, Mary (Paul) Loneman of Menno and Debbie Hansen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Nellis was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nell Hoing and a brother, Neil (Rosemary) Hoing.

