Nadine Jeanette Wolf

Nadine Jeanette (Sward) Wolf, 82 of Hulett, Wyoming, passed away February 3, 2018, at Belle Estate Senior Living in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, after a ten-year battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Nadine were February 7, 2018 in Hulett at the Greater Hulett Community Center with Pastor Jim Palus of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment was at the Hulett Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Crook County Senior Services or First Baptist Church Hulett.

Nadine was born April 1, 1935, on a neighbor’s farm near Northport, Nebraska. Nadine was the youngest of five sisters born to Carl Fredrick Sward and Clara Louisa (Lapping) Sward.

Nadine attended first through third grade in Northport, then grades four through twelve in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Nadine was a girls state delegate in 1952 in Lincoln, NE. She was valedictorian of her class of 1953.

After high school, Nadine attended West Nebraska General Nursing School in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. While attending nurse training, Nadine and her classmates lived in an old sugar beet factory in Gering that had been converted into a dorm.

Following graduation from nurse training, Nadine worked as a scrub nurse at the hospital in Bridgeport for one year, then she went to work in a clinic for Dr. Lovett for three years.

On September 3, 1960, Nadine married John Calvin Wolf, they moved to the family ranch outside of Hulett, where she resided until her death. The couple had two children, Jennifer and Tom.

On February 1, 1966, Nadine went to work at the Hulett School as the school nurse. She retired in 2000. Nadine was active in the First Baptist Church of Hulett where she played piano or organ almost every Sunday.

Nadine was also a member of the church choir. Along with playing for church, Nadine enjoyed singing duets and playing for funerals and weddings.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Don) Evans of Wheatland, Wyoming and Tom (Donna) Wolf of Hulett; grandchildren, Joshua (Rochelle) Evans of Wheatland, Christopher (Jessica) Evans of Summerfield, North Carolina, Calvin (Kristin) Wolf and Shane (Katie) Wolf, all of Hulett; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Lawrence and Kohen Evans of Summerfield, Turner McCormick, Skye and Paisley Evans of Wheatland; and sister, Carol Johnson of Alliance, Nebraska; step brother in-law, Robert (Naomi) Terhune; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Iva Kafer, Jackie Carlson, Betty Smith; and her husband, John Wolf.

