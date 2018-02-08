Mass of Christian Burial for Nadine Gassin was held Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Deacon Kim Carroll officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Nadine Irene Gassin, 81, resident of Rozet, Wyoming, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 31, 2018, at the Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette, Wyoming. Nadine was born April 14, 1936 in Rozet to the late Fred and Neta (Moran) Brennan. Nadine was the oldest of three children.

She was raised on the family homestead ranch in Rozet, Wyoming. Nadine graduated from Rozet High School.

After high school, Nadine worked at Campbell County Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide. During her employment at the hospital she met the love of her life, Ted Gassin.

Nadine and Ted were married on September 14, 1955 at St. Mathews Catholic Church. After Ted and Nadine were married, she traveled with Ted while he was working with various seismic companies.

Ted and Nadine settled in Douglas, Wyoming, where Ted owned and operated Ted’s Barber Shop for 17 years. Ted and Nadine adopted their two daughters, Terri (Ives) and Kathy (Dell). The family later moved to the Moran ranch south of Rozet, which they owned and operated at the time of her death.

Nadine loved to sew, read, cook and bake. Her love for people led her to volunteer at St. Mathews Catholic Church and at CCMH.

Nadine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nadine was dedicated to her family and the ranch.

Nadine is survived by her two daughters, Terri Ives and Kathy Dell; two sisters, Dottie Washut (Ken) and Debbie Norris; five grandchildren, Jessica Dell, Heather Casey, Shelby Casey, Cassandra and Connor Ives; two great-grandchildren, Annabel and Nora; two nieces, Tanya Allee and Krista Terry; two nephews, Travis Washut and Dusty Norris. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Gassin; parents, Fred and Neta Brennen; brother-in-law, Chas Norris; niece, Tammy Washut; and uncle, Ed Moran.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made in Nadine’s name to Close to Home Hospice for families that need additional support. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette WY 82716. Condolences may also be sent via internet at www.gillettememorialchapel.com