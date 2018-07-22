Myrl Belden Williamson, 81 of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away on July13, 2018, at his home.

Myrl was born June 11, 1937, to Wilmur “Bud” and Gladyce (Belden) Williamson.

Myrl spent his younger years in the Black Hills and Washington. He married Cleo Daniels on September 21, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They lived in Pumpkin Buttes, where Myrl worked in the uranium mines.

They moved to Sturgis where Myrl worked at various jobs. They later moved to Whitewood, South Dakota, where he co-owned Whitewood Motors. He also owned Williamson Water Service in Grassy Butte, North Dakota.

In 1990, they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming. In the later years they moved to Spearfish, where he retired.

Thankful for sharing his life are his wife Cleo of 60 years, of Spearfish; his 12 living children, DeAnn (Harry) Redinger of Buffalo, Wyoming, Debbie (Mike) Crowley of St. Onge, South Dakota, Marlon (Verdeen) of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Darwin of Arnegard, North Dakota, Alan (Lori) of Sheridan, Sally (Dale) Nelson of Hayti, South Dakota, Thomas (Corinne) of Toledo, Washington, Jon of Tri Cities, Washington, Joel (Dee) of Moorcroft, Wyoming, Cody (Tiffany) of Moorcroft, Cory (Trudy) of Chassel, Michigan, Bonnie Williamson of Spearfish; a daughter-in-law, Tracy Tanninen; Tracy Myers, Wanda Williamson, Jennifer Brodahil and Janie Williamson; 74 grandchildren and 144 great-grandchildren.

Greeted in Heaven by two sons, Del and Dany; three grandchildren, Jace and Ty Williamson and Stacy Pierce; two great-grandchildren, Ryder Crowley and Evelyn Williamson; his parents, Wilmur (Bud) and Gladyce; and a brother, Gaylord Williamson.

A funeral service was held on Monday, July 16, 2018, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Interment was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com