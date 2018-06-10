Motorcyclist guilty of DUI and interference with a police officer

By Sarah Pridgeon

A motorcyclist who was arrested the night before Burnout Wednesday last year, initially for speeding on the highway but then for resisting arrest and threatening to defecate on a peace officer, has been found guilty of driving under the influence and interference with a police officer.

A Highway Patrol trooper saw a red motorcycle traveling east on Hwy 16 at around 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. He conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the rider, later identified as Bret Fox of Sheridan, who stated he did not have a driver’s license with him and refused to identify himself.

The trooper allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath, masked by cinnamon mints. The driver refused to accompany the trooper to his patrol vehicle to be identified, though he eventually complied.

The motorcyclist allegedly told the trooper he had consumed 16 pints and his name was “George”. As the trooper wrote his name down, he changed his mind and claimed it was “Henry”.

The trooper was waiting for a backup unit to arrive to arrest Fox, who refused to comply with the trooper’s demands for him to stay seated. To keep him from leaving the patrol car, the trooper pinned Fox between himself and the front passenger side door.

At this point, according to court documents, Fox verbalized his intention to defecate on the trooper. The motorcyclist then pushed back from the door and was taken to the ground, where he tried to roll over and reach for the trooper’s face, scratching his upper lip in the process.

After Fox was taken into custody, an open container of vodka was found on his bike and a criminal history revealed two prior convictions for driving while under the influence and another charge pending.

Fox was initially charged with one felony count of interference with a police officer and misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence, battery, open container and speeding. Several of these charges were dropped and he was sentenced for driving under the influence and an amended misdemeanor charge of interference with a police officer.

Fox was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 30 days suspended. He was also ordered to pay fines, fees and restitution in the amount of $2525.