Motorcyclist arrested after threatening peace officer

By Sarah Pridgeon

A motorcyclist was arrested the night before Burnout Wednesday, initially for speeding on the highway but then for resisting arrest and threatening to defecate on a peace officer. Bret Fox faces a felony charge of interference with a police officer.

On August 8 at around 7 p.m., a Highway Patrol trooper saw a red motorcycle traveling east on Hwy 16 at around 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. He conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the rider, who stated that he did not have a drivers license with him and refused to identify himself.

The trooper allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath, masked by cinnamon mints. The driver refused to accompany the trooper to his patrol vehicle to be identified, though he eventually complied.

The motorcyclist allegedly told the trooper he had consumed 16 pints and claimed his name was “George”. As the trooper wrote his name down, he changed his mind and claimed it was “Henry” instead.

The trooper was waiting for a backup unit to arrive to arrest Fox, who refused to comply with the trooper’s demands for him to stay seated. To keep him from leaving the patrol car, the trooper pinned Fox between himself and the front passenger side door.

At this point, according to court documents, Fox verbalized his intention to defecate on the trooper. The motorcyclist then pushed back from the door and was taken to the ground, where he tried to roll over and reach for the trooper’s face, scratching his upper lip in the process.

The trooper was able to gain control of Fox and pin him to the ground until backup arrived. After Fox was taken into custody, an open container of vodka was found on his bike and a criminal history revealed two prior convictions for driving while under the influence and another charge pending.

Fox faces one felony charge of interference with a police officer, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence, battery, open container and speeding.