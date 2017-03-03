Mopping up

Early morning blaze inflicts heavy damage

By Sarah Pridgeon

In the early hours of the morning on February 23, the Holloman family was awoken by the sound of smoke alarms. Rock Holloman placed his hand on the garage door, felt the heat coming from behind it and wisely chose to call 911 while his wife, Letisha, escorted their two children from the home.

Had he opened that door, says Bob Latham, incident commander, it’s hard to say what might have happened. A fire was already blazing behind it, hot and hard, caused by an electrical issue.

The call went out at 1:30 a.m. and Latham, along with other volunteers from Sundance Volunteer Fire Department, rushed to the scene. It spread quickly, he says.

“When I got there, I didn’t think we were going to save the house, it was that big of a fire, but we were able to get some control over it,” he nods.

“It was hot and, when I got there, it was jumping and rolling.”

The family had already exited the building, Latham says.

During the ensuing fight, the volunteers were unable to save the garage, the pickup parked inside it or the kitchen and living room area.

However, the firefighters were able to keep the fire from damaging the bedrooms and basement and preserved a number of the family’s personal belongings, such as cell phones and clothes.

As they battled to keep the flames from spreading, the firefighters were aware that there was a danger of the fire spreading to nearby structures, Latham says.

“Our initial attack was of course to put the house fire out, but we also had to work very hard to make sure it didn’t spread to the houses nearby,” he says.

“On top of that, it was actually burning the power lines. It got so hot that Powder River ended up having to put a new transformer up.”

The department has been recruiting members recently; for some of those new volunteers, the blaze was an introduction to firefighting. They did an exceptional job under the guidance of Latham and veteran volunteers such as Kenny Weaver and Bud Englehaupt, he says.

“Our young firemen just did an awesome job of stepping in. I can’t say enough about our firemen that we have on the department that stepped in. We’re limited, we didn’t have that many people there, but boy they stepped up and did an absolutely amazing job,” he says.

“Moorcroft came and helped us out too, which was amazing. It’s nice to know that, if we get a fire like that, we can page them and they’ll come and help.”

Latham and Weaver returned later in the day to extinguish a couple of hot spots within the building.

“Typically, in a fire like that, especially with the garage as a total loss, you’re going to have debris and it’s going to smolder for long periods of time,” he explains.

“There was one spot that started burning and it was very close to the part of the deck that we didn’t lose.”

Latham extends his thanks not only to the volunteers from the department, but also the Moorcroft volunteers; Sundance Police Officers Adrian Whitmore and Welchie Patterson for their assistance in handling traffic and taking care of the family; Public Works Director Mac Erickson for providing more water pressure as soon as the volunteers asked for it; and the community for its support and for allowing the firefighters to do their job.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist the Holloman family in replacing necessities. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/holloman-house-fire.

Sundance High School’s Student Council will also be hosting a benefit chili/soup supper for the Holloman family on Thursday, March 2. They will be serving supper in the Commons area from 5:30-7 p.m. with all proceeds going directly to the Holloman family.

If you can’t make it on Thursday, a fund has been set up for the family at Sundance State Bank, where you can leave your donations. Contact Mary Jayne Jordan at 283-1007 if you have any questions.