Mike Hueston Pixley, 62 of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his home with his companion of 12 years, Debbie Hirchert Pixley, by his side on Thursday June 8, 2017.

Mike was born August 22, 1954, in Sturgis, South Dakota, the son of Hugh and Laila Pixley. He spent most of his life in the Black Hills area where he helped run family businesses including the Ox Yoke Dude Ranch in Nemo, South Dakota and the Hisega Lodge. At a very young age he was known for his hard work ethic and the ability to run the family businesses by himself. He married Arlene Frazier on July 29, 1972. They graduated high school together at Rapid City Central in 1973. They made their home in Igloo, South Dakota, running the Dakota Rabbit Ranch and The Sagebrush Inn, alongside Mike’s parents. A daughter, Stacey, was born in 1975 just before moving to Sheridan, Wyoming, to start another family business, Pixley Transportation Inc. Their family was complete with the arrival of their son, Jay in 1981. Mike then moved his family to Gillette, Wyoming, in 1991 to expand the successful Pixley Transportation business. In 1993 Mike bought a ranch known as the 4P Cattle Company in Upton, Wyoming. His passion was raising high quality black angus cattle and registered Quarter Horses for over 12 years. Mike’s last residence was in Sundance, where he continued several entrepreneurial adventures with his son, Jay and Debbie.

While living in Sheridan, Mike was a member of the Elks Lodge. Mike enjoyed his horses and competed in Wyo-Tana chariot races for years, winning many buckles and Calcutta jackpots. As an active member of the Draft Horse and Mule Association, he enjoyed trail rides, wagon trains and pack trips into the Big Horns and going to hunting camp in the fall. He rode and trained roping and reining horses. He also enjoyed roping with his children and supporting them in Junior High/High School rodeos. Mike also greatly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being outdoors working hard and playing hard too. He dearly loved his five grandchildren and enjoyed watching them compete in rodeos and sporting events.

Mike is survived by his brothers, Merle Evans, Milo Evans, Marty Pixley and Mark Pixley; children, Stacey (Pixley-Blakeman) Neuharth (Cory) and Jay Pixley (Resann); grandchildren, Jett Blakeman, Oakley Blakeman, Tenley Neuharth, Austin Pixley and Asa Pixley. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Laila Pixley; brother Monte Evans and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Graveside service and will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Green Mountain Cemetery in Sundance.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com